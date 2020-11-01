The youth of the country are on the streets protesting against the incidents that transpired in recent months and the government's policies in action. Artistes and Bollywood actors such as Swara Bhaskar and Deepika Padukone have come out in support of students. However, sports stars such as Virat Kohli, who are considered youth icons, and who are constantly involved in promoting their brands and business interests, have been eerily silent about the issues. In this episode of 5.75 Ounces, Newsclick's cricket show, Arjun Pandit, Nikhil Naz, Jamie Alter and Siddhanth Aney attempt to understand the reasons behind this deafening silence.